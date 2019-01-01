Area Contact Information
- facebook.com
- +1 619 235 6503
- sandiegoinfo@uso.org
- Ashley Camac, Executive Director
Stories
Programs
-
Mobile Food Pantry
In partnership with Feeding San Diego, USO San Diego is providing a Mobile Pantry – a farmer’s market style set-up in our Liberty Station P…
-
Tuesday Night Dinner
Every Tuesday USO San Diego offers a hosted dinner near our Liberty Station center. These weekly dinners give service members and military …
-
Families of the Fallen Support
USO San Diego supports dignified transfers to and from Dover Air Force Base, Delaware – the first stop on American soil for those United St…
-
Feed Our Heroes
The Feed Our Heroes program supports service members and military families traveling through the USO Neil Ash Airport Center at the San Die…
-
Month of the Military Child
Children of military families serve too, and USO San Diego is proud to always be by their side. Every April, we honor and celebrate the sac…
-
MilSpouse Connect
Military Spouses make sacrifices daily in order to support their active duty service member and their families. Unemployment among the MilS…
-
TEENTALK
Being a teenager can be rough, especially when dealing with the constant separations, deployments, transitions, moves, and school changes. …
-
Ticket Distribution
USO San Diego offers a variety of tickets to local sporting, theatre and concert events within San Diego. It is recommended service members…
-
Neck Pillows
How do you make traveling easier? With a neck pillow of course! Since 2012, the USO Neil Ash Airport Center offers traveling service member…
-
Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program
Bob Hope Legacy is proud to partner with USO to create the Bob Hope Legacy Reading Program. In the spirit of Bob Hope and his dedication fo…
Sponsors
- Coca-Cola
- Manchester Financial Group
- Costco
- PaPa John's Pizza
- Postal Annex
- Pepsi
- CBS8
- San Diego Union Tribune
- Geico
- Miramar Federal
- Tri-City Medical Center
- US Bank
- SDGE
- Julian Pie Company
- Wells Fargo
- The Wounded Heroes Fund
- Norris Foundation
- Lincoln Military Housing
- Waxie
- Veterans United
- Raytheon
- Northrop Grumman
- San Diego Padres
- Sea Breeze Shuttle
- Pacific Marine Credit Union
- Pacific Ship
- Capital Bank
- Feeding San Diego
- Geppetto's